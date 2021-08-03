Win Stuff
MSDH to host pop-up vaccine clinics at PRCC Forrest Co. campus

Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine and Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine (for those 18 and over) will be available. Second vaccine doses will be available in the area three weeks later.
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health is planning to host free pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Pearl River Community College this month.

The clinics will take place at PRCC’s Forrest County Campus Multi-Purpose Room on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, and Aug. 19, 2021, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine and Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine (for those 18 and over) will be available. Second vaccine doses will be available in the area three weeks later.

Anyone 12 years or older is able to get vaccinated.

Those who wish to attend the vaccination clinic can make an appointment by clicking here or by walk-in arrival.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

