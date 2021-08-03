Jones County Juvenile Detention Center adds new kiosk for video visitations

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s Juvenile Detention Center has upgraded its visitation options by installing a kiosk that will allow inmates to send and receive video calls, text messages and emails.

This will allow family members to visit safely, conveniently and more frequently with their loved ones.

Captain Jennifer Henderson with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department says there are many benefits to having the kiosks.

“This is important for a lot of reasons; a lot of people do have health concerns,” said Henderson. “The elderly don’t always get to travel as much as they really want to, so this is easier for them to connect with their family members. It also allows people who aren’t physically able to visit, to stay connected with family members.”

The Jones County Adult Detention Center has had about two dozen kiosks since the beginning of the year and all communication is monitored by jail staff.

There are only a few jails in Mississippi offering state-of-the-art technology such as this to their inmates.

Sheriff’s officials say they have plans to add more kiosks at the Juvenile Detention Center soon.

