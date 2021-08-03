Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Infant dies at Jones Co. motel; sheriff’s office investigating

A 10-month-old boy died at the Magnolia Motor Lodge on U.S. Highway 11 in Jones County.
A 10-month-old boy died at the Magnolia Motor Lodge on U.S. Highway 11 in Jones County.(Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 10-month-old boy died at a motel near Laurel overnight.

A news release from the sheriff’s office said first responders called to the Magnolia Motor Lodge on U.S. Highway 11 tried to save the child by performing CPR and using a defibrillator.

The child was rushed to South Central Regional Medical Center , where he was pronounced dead.

Sheriff Joe Berlin said the parents of the child and the responding deputies, firefighters and paramedics were upset by the loss.

“The death of this child is obviously heartbreaking for his family, and we are deeply saddened by his loss,” Berlin said in the news release. “It’s also tough on the emergency responders who worked this call and gave it their all to save this child’s life. Prayers for all involved are certainly warranted and appreciated.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the boy’s body is being sent to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Williams (left) and Montez McDougle (right)
Laurel murder victim identified
The Jones County Coroner’s Office will be releasing the name of the deceased individual...
Police: Body found near interstate in Ellisville; no foul play suspected
The district leaders will re-evaluate the numbers at the end of the two weeks to decide if they...
Lamar County School District speak out in midst of COVID outbreak
Shad White
Audit finds 5% of Medicaid recipients in Miss. should be ineligible
Mississippi Highway Patrol investigators are asking for the public's help in locating a black...
MHP asking for public’s help in hit-and-run incident

Latest News

Hattiesburg police are seeking information leading to Cody Aaron Noble, 27, Seminary. Noble is...
HPD seeking Seminary man for questioning
Mississippi COVID-19 cases top 350,000 since February 2020,; eight-county Pine Belt approaching...
MSDH: More than 1,500 new cases, 34 new deaths added to COVID-19 tally
PCS senior offensive tackle Carter Edwards
Player of the Pine Belt: PCS Offensive Tackle Carter Edwards
PCS senior offensive tackle Carter Edwards
Player of the Pine Belt: PCS Offensive Tackle Carter Edwards