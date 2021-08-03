Hub City art community ties into Duncan Lake

From City of Hattiesburg Communications

Hattiesburg, Miss. (WDAM) – Duncan Lake Park in downtown Hattiesburg is about to be allied with the Hub City art world.

An $11,400 American Association of Retired People Community Challenge Grant is expected to be used for upgrading Duncan Lake with a new mural painting a mural, restoring seating, adding art installations and providing free arts programming.

The 2021 will be administered by a trio of organizations: The City of Hattiesburg’s Community Arts Center), the Hattiesburg Landmark Preservation, Inc., and the Downtown Hattiesburg Association.

Leaning on the grant program’s mission of making tangible improvements for communities that jump-start long-term change, the Hattiesburg program will provide arts programming and engage several groups of volunteers to enhance the local community space at Duncan Lake between August and December.

These opportunities will include several project workdays, including a kick-off event on Saturday, Aug.21.

During these dedicated workdays, volunteers will help prep the park space with necessary construction work and cleaning up debris/trash. They will also include days dedicated to painting, installing creative elements and more.

“Duncan Lake and the park have seen a lot of improvements and growth over the last several years - especially with its recent major upgrade to the walking trail around the seventeen-acre lake,” Community Arts Center member Emily Gallaspy said.

“We’re excited to work with the Downtown Hattiesburg and HLP to use this grant as a way to merge the Center’s art education efforts with civic engagement at a unique park space in the East Jerusalem neighborhood.”

The Community Arts Center and the Hattiesburg Landmark Preservation, Inc. were one of 244 awardees chosen from more than 3,5000 applicants nationwide and one of three awardees in the state.

The other two went to Jackson and Ocean Springs.

“By offering unique opportunities for the community, this project will encourage volunteers to use their voices and creativity to make their own footprints in the community,” Gallaspy added.

To learn more about the initiative in Hattiesburg or how to volunteer, participants can reach out to Emily Gallaspy at (601) 620-6422, egallaspy@hattiesburgms.com or by https://bit.ly/hburgaarpchallenge.

