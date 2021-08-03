HPD seeking Seminary man for questioning

From Hattiesburg Police Public Information Department

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in a pair of ongoing investigation.

HPD are looking for Cody Aaron Noble, 27, Seminary, for questioning in connection with the theft of catalytic converters.

One incident occurred on June 5, 2021, in the 2100 block of Hardy Street. The other occurred in the 2900 block of Hardy Street on July 7, 2021.

If you have any information on Noble’s whereabouts, or information pertaining to the investigations, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.