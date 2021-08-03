Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Gulfport’s Brittney Reese wins silver medal in long jump

Brittney Reese wins silver
Brittney Reese wins silver(AP)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO, Japan (WLOX) - Brittney Reese put her name in track and field history - again - on Monday night, winning a silver medal in the long jump.

Reese has now won an Olympic medal in three different games (gold in 2012, silver in 2016). Germany’s Malaika Mihambo won gold by three centimeters, topping Reese’s 6.97-meter jump with a jump of 7 meters even.

Reese won fourth-place in Beijing in 2008, a landmark gold medal in London in 2012, a silver medal in Rio in 2016, and her second career silver in Tokyo this year. She now joins the ranks of USA’s Jackie Joyner-Kersee (gold in 1988, bronze in 1992, bronze in 1996) and Germany’s Heike Drechsler (silver in 1988, gold in 1992, gold in 2000).

Fans call her the “Usain Bolt of long jump,” and it’s hard for anyone to disagree. (The retired Jamaican sprinter Usain St. Leo Bolt is considered the greatest sprinter of all time.)

Reese, 34, told WLOX this was her last Olympics. She hoped to add a new gold medal to her collection, but she said her real goal was to inspire local children to follow their dreams.

“It’s a big honor. I’m grateful, and I’m proud to be able to represent Mississippi and also Gulfport,” Reese told WLOX. “I want kids in the area to look up to me and understand they can also be where I am today. It’s a great honor any time you’re able to represent the United States and wear the flag on your chest. It’s a great feeling, and I’m blessed and honored to do that.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Williams (left) and Montez McDougle (right)
Laurel murder victim identified
The Jones County Coroner’s Office will be releasing the name of the deceased individual...
Police: Body found near interstate in Ellisville; no foul play suspected
The district leaders will re-evaluate the numbers at the end of the two weeks to decide if they...
Lamar County School District speak out in midst of COVID outbreak
Shad White
Audit finds 5% of Medicaid recipients in Miss. should be ineligible
Mississippi Highway Patrol investigators are asking for the public's help in locating a black...
MHP asking for public’s help in hit-and-run incident

Latest News

Britain's Harry Charles, riding Romeo 88, competes during the equestrian jumping individual...
Sumo scare? Riders say horses might be spooked by statue at Tokyo Olympics
Jessica Springsteen, the daughter of famed rocker Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band wife,...
Springsteen makes Olympic debut, falls short in qualifier
Simone Biles, of the United States, dismounts from the balance beam during the artistic...
Biles returns to Olympic competition, wins bronze on beam
PCS senior offensive tackle Carter Edwards
Player of the Pine Belt: PCS Offensive Tackle Carter Edwards
PCS senior offensive tackle Carter Edwards
Player of the Pine Belt: PCS Offensive Tackle Carter Edwards