Current COVID numbers harken to pre-vaccine days

PINE BELT (WDAM) - It’s back, and this go-round, it’s brought along its much more petulant brother to ramp up the misery.

By all measures, COVID-19 never really left the scene, at least not completely.

But in many places, at different times, with first, quarantines, and then vaccines, restrictions on many of the social norms began to be lifted.

But just about the time “normal” returned to the conversation in most of the Pine Belt, researchers were reporting on a variant, deviant strain, dubbed “Delta” that was even more contagious than its big brother.

COVID is back, alive with a kick that is being felt across the eight counties WDAM 7 uses to describe the Pine Belt.

Take Forrest County, which sports the largest population of the eight counties.

During the weekend of July 30 through Aug. 1, the county saw 237 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed, or about 79 cases a day. Monday, the figure came in at 67 new cases with three new deaths.

But consider: A month ago, six weeks ago, the entire Pine Belt wasn’t turning out 67 cases a day nor was it churning 79 new cases over a three-day weekend.

The numbers had fallen to the point where anything in double digits necessitated a second look.

Now look.

Three of the Pine Belt’s eight counties each saw more than 130 new COVID cases over that three-day weekend. All eight added at least 20 new cases to the rolls.

Monday, Lamar County counted 54 new cases. Jones County had 42.

The above numbers were not sorted by age. Nor were any underlying health issues disclosed.

They were just naked numbers. Disquieting numbers. Discomforting numbers. Disappointing numbers. Numbers that harken back to Year of the Mask and Days of Isolation.

Alongside those figures, came numbers showing how the hospitals were holding up under the second surge and Delta scourge.

Consider:

Forrest General Hospital: 65 total confirmed COVID patients; 22 adults in intensive care unit

Merit Healthcare Wesley Hospital: 29 total confirmed COVID patients; four adults in ICU

South Central Regional Medical Center: 26 total confirmed COVID patients; 13 adults in ICU

Marion General Hospital: three total confirmed COVID patients; no adults in ICU

Wayne General Hospital: six total confirmed COVID patients: three adults in ICU.

And after a screeching slowdown in vaccinations, the past few weeks have caught someone’s attention.

According to the MSDH, 160,331 Mississippians received at least one dose of vaccine during the month of July (and the final days of June).

Perhaps, with an eye on the climbing COVID numbers, 93,196 doses or 58.1% of those doses were distributed in the final two weeks of July.

County % Totally vaccinated % At least one dose Covington 31 percent 35 percent Forrest 27 percent 31 percent Jasper 32 percent 37 percent Jones 28 percent 32 percent Lamar 39 percent 44 percent Marion 27 percent 30 percent Perry 24 percent 27 percent Wayne 24 percent 27 percent

