Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Current COVID numbers harken to pre-vaccine days

The latest COVID-19 numbers are sobering, feeling more like pre-vaccine figures than...
The latest COVID-19 numbers are sobering, feeling more like pre-vaccine figures than light-at-the-end-of-the-tunnel relief.(CDC)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT (WDAM) - It’s back, and this go-round, it’s brought along its much more petulant brother to ramp up the misery.

By all measures, COVID-19 never really left the scene, at least not completely.

But in many places, at different times, with first, quarantines, and then vaccines, restrictions on many of the social norms began to be lifted.

But just about the time “normal” returned to the conversation in most of the Pine Belt, researchers were reporting on a variant, deviant strain, dubbed “Delta” that was even more contagious than its big brother.

COVID is back, alive with a kick that is being felt across the eight counties WDAM 7 uses to describe the Pine Belt.

Take Forrest County, which sports the largest population of the eight counties.

During the weekend of July 30 through Aug. 1, the county saw 237 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed, or about 79 cases a day. Monday, the figure came in at 67 new cases with three new deaths.

But consider: A month ago, six weeks ago, the entire Pine Belt wasn’t turning out 67 cases a day nor was it churning 79 new cases over a three-day weekend.

The numbers had fallen to the point where anything in double digits necessitated a second look.

Now look.

Three of the Pine Belt’s eight counties each saw more than 130 new COVID cases over that three-day weekend. All eight added at least 20 new cases to the rolls.

Monday, Lamar County counted 54 new cases. Jones County had 42.

The above numbers were not sorted by age. Nor were any underlying health issues disclosed.

They were just naked numbers. Disquieting numbers. Discomforting numbers. Disappointing numbers. Numbers that harken back to Year of the Mask and Days of Isolation.

Alongside those figures, came numbers showing how the hospitals were holding up under the second surge and Delta scourge.

Consider:

  • Forrest General Hospital: 65 total confirmed COVID patients; 22 adults in intensive care unit
  • Merit Healthcare Wesley Hospital: 29 total confirmed COVID patients; four adults in ICU
  • South Central Regional Medical Center: 26 total confirmed COVID patients; 13 adults in ICU
  • Marion General Hospital: three total confirmed COVID patients; no adults in ICU
  • Wayne General Hospital: six total confirmed COVID patients: three adults in ICU.

And after a screeching slowdown in vaccinations, the past few weeks have caught someone’s attention.

According to the MSDH, 160,331 Mississippians received at least one dose of vaccine during the month of July (and the final days of June).

Perhaps, with an eye on the climbing COVID numbers, 93,196 doses or 58.1% of those doses were distributed in the final two weeks of July.

County% Totally vaccinated% At least one dose
Covington31 percent35 percent
Forrest27 percent31 percent
Jasper32 percent37 percent
Jones28 percent32 percent
Lamar39 percent44 percent
Marion27 percent30 percent
Perry24 percent27 percent
Wayne24 percent27 percent

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Williams (left) and Montez McDougle (right)
Laurel murder victim identified
The Jones County Coroner’s Office will be releasing the name of the deceased individual...
Police: Body found near interstate in Ellisville; no foul play suspected
The district leaders will re-evaluate the numbers at the end of the two weeks to decide if they...
Lamar County School District speak out in midst of COVID outbreak
A 10-month-old boy died at the Magnolia Motor Lodge on U.S. Highway 11 in Jones County.
Infant dies at Jones Co. motel; sheriff’s office investigating
Shad White
Audit finds 5% of Medicaid recipients in Miss. should be ineligible

Latest News

Applicants are asked to bring a resume or work history and references to the fair. Application...
USM Physical Plant, Residence Life holding job fair Wednesday
A 10-month-old boy died at the Magnolia Motor Lodge on U.S. Highway 11 in Jones County.
Infant dies at Jones Co. motel; sheriff’s office investigating
Hattiesburg police are seeking information leading to Cody Aaron Noble, 27, Seminary. Noble is...
HPD seeking Seminary man for questioning
Portia Hayes talks with Taylor-Alice McWilliams, a newborn intensive care unit inpatient nurse,...
‘She was rapidly deteriorating’: Pregnancy and COVID-19