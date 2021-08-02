Wayne County School District provides students with all necessary school supplies

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wayne County School District is providing all school supplies for students attending classes this year.

School officials say the COVID-19 pandemic has economically challenged everyone and this is their way of assisting families with children who may be struggling to provide items needed for going back to school.

The district was able to purchase $70,000 in supplies to be given to students from kindergarten through the 12th grade.

The supplies are being paid for by an increase in federal funds provided to the district and also money saved throughout the past year.

Beat 4 Principal Sandy Graham said they were thrilled to be able to do this for the families and encourage parents who haven’t yet registered their kids, to do so as soon as possible.

“Parents have to register their students online. If they come Friday and they haven’t registered, they don’t have a schedule. Parents can go to the Wayne County School District homepage and register their children online.” Graham said. “We want them here, we’re so excited to have them back, it’s going to be a great year.”

Parents will need to provide their kids with backpacks for them to keep their supplies in.

Superintendent Tommy Branch said they are hoping to continue doing this each year for the students in the district.

