Police: Body found near interstate in Ellisville; no foul play suspected

The Jones County Coroner’s Office will be releasing the name of the deceased individual following family notifications.(Source: Gray News)
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – Ellisville police and Jones County deputies are conducting a death investigation after the body of a man was discovered Sunday evening along Interstate 59 at Exit 88.

The body was discovered by a passerby who had stopped along the interstate and called 9-1-1 to report the incident.

Units from the Ellisville Police Department, Ellisville Fire Department, EMServ Ambulance Service and Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene and located the deceased man along I-59 in the Ellisville city limits on Sunday at 6:50 p.m.

Ellisville Police Chief Bruce Russell requested JCSD Investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter to respond and assist with the death investigation. There was no foul play suspected following the on-site investigation by EPD, JCSD and Jones County Coroner’s Office personnel.

The Jones County Coroner’s Office will be releasing the name of the deceased individual following family notifications.

It was unclear exactly how long the body had been at the incident site, although investigators said they believe it was less than three days.

A determination on the cause of death will be made by Coroner Burl Hall.

