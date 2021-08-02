Win Stuff
Pine Belt team became 1st to represent Mississippi at Dixie Girls Softball World Series

By Will Polston
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pine Belt produces more than its fair share of top-shelf baseball programs and teams.

The same can be said for the region’s softball programs as well.

Take the Mississippi Outlaws, a softball team comprised of girls from Perry and Greene counties that became the first Pine Belt club to represent the Magnolia State at the Dixie Girls Softball World Series.

“It was an honor,” Head Coach Zachery Johnston said. “These girls worked very hard. They put in a lot of time and a lot of effort into everything.

“I think I was more nervous than they were to be honest about it, but it was an honor, though.”

The tournament opened July 21 in South Carolina. The girls placed ninth in the tournament, but all were just happy to be a part of the experience.

“We just can’t say how proud we are of them, as parents, as coaches and members of the community,” said Assistant Coach James Benefield.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

