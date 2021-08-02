Pine Belt can expect rainy start to week

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) _ We’re starting off Monday morning with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper-70s.

You’ll need your raincoat because widespread thunderstorms are likely later Monday morning and into the afternoon.

Highs will be held down into the mid-to-upper-80s Monday afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the upper-70s Monday evening with lows in the low-70s

Scattered thunderstorms will continue into Tuesday with highs in the mid-to-upper-80s.

Rain chance will go down on Wednesday, with more sunshine returning to the area. Highs will be in the low-90s.

The rest of this week and this weekend will be nice, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-90s.

A stray shower can’t be ruled out but most of us will stay dry.

