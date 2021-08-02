Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Oak Grove, Purvis students to spend 2 weeks at home

By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) – The coronavirus has reminded many in Lamar County that it still remained a threat.

Oak Grove and Purvis high schools will be virtual for the next two weeks because of the COVID-19 outbreaks on both campuses.

Students are expected to return to in-person classes on Aug. 16.

All extracurricular activities at those campuses will be cancelled until then as well.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Highway Patrol said a fatal accident took place near the intersection of U.S. 49...
Both drivers killed Friday in 2-vehicle crash
Romero Stovall (left) and Diamond Peyton (right)
Man beaten, robbed at gunpoint in Hattiesburg; 2 charged
According to Superintendent Steven Hampton, both high schools will be on a virtual schedule...
2 Lamar Co. high schools moving to virtual learning
James Williams (left) and Montez McDougle (right)
Man, teen charged with capital murder in deadly Laurel shooting
The driver attempted to flee the officer by turning into a nearby mall. The officer...
6-year-old girl, pregnant woman among 3 identified in fatal crash in Flowood

Latest News

10pm Headlines 08/01/2021
10pm Headlines 08/01/2021
15u Mississippi Outlaws place 9th in Dixie Girls Softball World Series.
Pine Belt team became 1st to represent Mississippi at Dixie Girls Softball World Series
5pm Headlines 08/01/2021
5pm Headlines 08/01/2021
Dixie Electric Power Association General Manager Randy Smith (left) presents Jones County Fire...
Dixie Electric backs Jones firefighters with $2,500 donation