MSDH: Nearly 5,000 new COVID-19 cases reported over weekend in Mississippi

Nearly 3.1 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in Mississippi, with nearly 2.2 million having received one dose of a vaccine.(CDC)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Monday that nearly 5,000 new COVID-19 cases had been reported over the three-day weekend.

MSDH said Monday that 4,991 new coronavirus cases had been reported, along with 13 new deaths across the state.

Nine deaths were reported between July 27 and July 30, including one in Forrest County. Another four were discovered during a search of death certificates between July 11 and July 5..

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 343,505 and 7,543, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 37,709 COVID-19 cases and 717 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 3,001 cases, 84 deaths
  • Forrest: 8,960 cases, 160 deaths
  • Jasper: 2,331 cases, 48 deaths
  • Jones: 9,181 cases, 169 deaths
  • Lamar: 7,194 cases, 89 deaths
  • Marion: 2,886 cases, 81 deaths
  • Perry: 1,356 cases, 38 deaths
  • Wayne: 2,800 cases, 43 deaths

MSDH also reported 317,559 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,179,725 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,032,928 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 3,072,117 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

