MHP asking for public’s help in hit-and-run incident

Mississippi Highway Patrol investigators are asking for the public's help in locating a black Toyota Camry (2014-2017) believed involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident.(Mississippi Highway Patrol)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) – A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run accident this weekend.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said that 44-year-old Michael Wellman of Tremont, Miss., was pedaling along Mississippi 586 when a black Toyota Camry traveling west hit him.

Wellman was declared dead at the scene.

MHP said the preliminary investigation has the Camry dated between 2014 and 2017. The incident occurred sometime between 9 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. on Sunday.

MHP said it was believed that that the Camry had left the scene with heavy damage to its front as well as the passenger side of the car. The Camry also will be missing its passenger-side mirror, MHP said.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Mississippi Highway Patrol at (601) 582-3529.

