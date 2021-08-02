Win Stuff
Laurel murder victim identified

James Williams (left) and Montez McDougle (right)
James Williams (left) and Montez McDougle (right)(Source: Jones County Jail)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The victim of the deadly shooting that took place in Laurel last Thursday morning has been identified.

Jones County Coroner Burl Hall identified the victim as 44-year-old Micahel Tomario Pruitt, of Laurel.

Pruitt was found shot on North 17th Avenue when Laurel Police Department officers responded to a shooting just before 8 a.m. Thursday morning. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Police Chief Tommy Cox.

1 dead, 2 in custody after shooting in Laurel

Police also found Pruitt’s vehicle almost an hour and a half later at the intersection of Pine and Ash streets after it was taken from the scene.

Two suspects were located and arrested shortly after Pruitt was taken to the hospital. One of them was arrested near Central Avenue around 9:45 a.m., and the second was arrested on East Oak Street about 25 minutes later.

James Williams, 21, and Montez McDougle, 13, are charged with capital murder and armed robbery.

Man, teen charged with capital murder in deadly Laurel shooting

The suspects were denied bond during their initial court appearances Friday and are currently being held at the Jones County Jail.

