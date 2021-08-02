Win Stuff
Jones College hosting Vaccination Day, offering incentives for students

Students should sign up to receive a vaccination at the event by filling out a form online.
Students should sign up to receive a vaccination at the event by filling out a form online.(Jones College)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College students, incoming and current, could get a tuition discount or free tuition for getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

JC will hold a free Vaccination Day on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and again from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., in the Health Clinic.

“Getting vaccinated is one of the best ways to protect yourself and our Jones College community. We are urging everyone to speak to their healthcare provider about the vaccine and see if it is right for them. We are asking our students and staff to consider the vaccination, not just for the tuition incentives, but to also keep our campus community as healthy as possible,” said Director of Jones College Health Clinic Services, Dr. Vicki Hampton.

Students can get a $50 tuition credit with proof of vaccination to Student Affairs, and any student registered for the Vaccination Day, and those showing proof of vaccination will be automatically entered into weekly drawings.

A $470 tuition credit will be won by a student during the weekly drawings beginning on Aug. 9, and on every Monday through August.

On Thursday, Sept. 9, one of the registered students showing proof of vaccination will win, $1,875 or one semester full tuition.

Students should sign up to receive a vaccination at the event by filling out a form online.

