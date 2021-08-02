JC’s Wallace named CoSIDA All-America

Jones College Sports Information

AUSTIN, Texas (WDAM) –Jones College softball player Kat Wallace ends her career in elite territory.

Wallace was named to the 2021 Academic All-America College Division Women’s At-Large Team, becoming just the third Bobcat student-athlete so honored.

Wallace joined Lauren Stringer (softball) and James McWilliams (men’s tennis) as CoSIDA All-America honorees, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

Both Stringer and McWilliams were named to the 2020 team.

The average GPA of the CoSIDA Academic All-America College Division men’s at-large team was 3.78, while the average GPA of the CoSIDA Academic All-America College Division women’s at-large team was 3.94.

The college division includes two-year institutions, Canadian institutions and any United States four-year institutions that are not affiliated with the NCAA or NAIA.

Wallace carried a 4.0 grade-point average at Jones, was a two-year Phi Theta Kappa member, a four-semester President’s List honoree and a member of the school’s Honors College.

She was also named a Tullos Scholar – the highest academic award presented at Jones.

Wallace, who is a math major, started in 68 of her 69 career games at second base. She was a .300 lifetime hitter with 17 doubles, a home run, 22 RBIs and 24 stolen bases. In 173 chances at second, she committed 10 errors.

Wallace, who is from Brookhaven, helped the Bobcats to the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference championship, Region 23 championship and the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Softball national runner-up finish in 2021.

The Bobcats went 47-9 and were ranked No. 2 in the nation this past spring.

Wallace has been involved with numerous community-service projects.

With Phi Theta Kappa, Wallace helped gather water and canned goods for local high schools

With Heucks Retreat Baptist Church, she went to the Philippines and helped build playgrounds and to Guatemala to help build houses.

Wallace does volunteer work for her church, serves as an assistant softball coach with Brookhaven Academy and walks dogs for the animal rescue league.

For more information on the Academic All-America program, visit AcademicAllAmerica.com.

