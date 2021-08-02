Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

JC’s Wallace named CoSIDA All-America

Jones College softball standout Kat Wallace was named CoSIDA All-America.
Jones College softball standout Kat Wallace was named CoSIDA All-America.(Jones College Sports Information)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jones College Sports Information

AUSTIN, Texas (WDAM) –Jones College softball player Kat Wallace ends her career in elite territory.

Wallace was named to the 2021 Academic All-America College Division Women’s At-Large Team, becoming just the third Bobcat student-athlete so honored.

Wallace joined Lauren Stringer (softball) and James McWilliams (men’s tennis) as CoSIDA All-America honorees, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

Both Stringer and McWilliams were named to the 2020 team.

The average GPA of the CoSIDA Academic All-America College Division men’s at-large team was 3.78, while the average GPA of the CoSIDA Academic All-America College Division women’s at-large team was 3.94.

The college division includes two-year institutions, Canadian institutions and any United States four-year institutions that are not affiliated with the NCAA or NAIA.

Wallace carried a 4.0 grade-point average at Jones, was a two-year Phi Theta Kappa member, a four-semester President’s List honoree and a member of the school’s Honors College.

She was also named a Tullos Scholar – the highest academic award presented at Jones.

Wallace, who is a math major, started in 68 of her 69 career games at second base. She was a .300 lifetime hitter with 17 doubles, a home run, 22 RBIs and 24 stolen bases. In 173 chances at second, she committed 10 errors.

Wallace, who is from Brookhaven, helped the Bobcats to the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference championship, Region 23 championship and the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Softball national runner-up finish in 2021.

The Bobcats went 47-9 and were ranked No. 2 in the nation this past spring.

Wallace has been involved with numerous community-service projects.

With Phi Theta Kappa, Wallace helped gather water and canned goods for local high schools

With Heucks Retreat Baptist Church, she went to the Philippines and helped build playgrounds and to Guatemala to help build houses.

Wallace does volunteer work for her church, serves as an assistant softball coach with Brookhaven Academy and walks dogs for the animal rescue league.

For more information on the Academic All-America program, visit AcademicAllAmerica.com.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Highway Patrol said a fatal accident took place near the intersection of U.S. 49...
Both drivers killed Friday in 2-vehicle crash
Mississippi Highway Patrol investigators are asking for the public's help in locating a black...
MHP asking for public’s help in hit-and-run incident
Fire gutted Nick’s Ice House on July 21.
Mann doing fundraiser for Nick’s Ice House
The driver attempted to flee the officer by turning into a nearby mall. The officer...
6-year-old girl, pregnant woman among 3 identified in fatal crash in Flowood
An Ellisville home sustained heavy damage in a Sunday afternoon fire.
Ellisville home heaviliy damaged in Sunday fire

Latest News

15u Mississippi Outlaws place 9th in Dixie Girls Softball World Series.
Beaumont sends team to Dixie Girls Softball World Series
Pine Belt team became first to play at Dixie Girls Softball World Series.
Beaumont sends team to Dixie Girls Softball World Series
SOURCE: WLBT
2020 and 2021 classes inducted into Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame
.Lumberton quarterback Rodney Parker will be one of seven senior starters returning for the...
Player of the Pine Belt: Lumberton QB Rodney Parker