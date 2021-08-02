Jaycee’s ‘Labor of Love’ blood drive looms

Win Stuff
The Hattiesburg Jaycees will be hosting its 27th annual "Labor of Love" blood drive on Friday,...
The Hattiesburg Jaycees will be hosting its 27th annual "Labor of Love" blood drive on Friday, Sept. 3.(Hattiesburg Jaycees)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – Blood banks are facing critical shortages, and this Labor Day weekend, the Hattiesburg Jaycees will be doing something about it.

The Jaycees will host its 27th annual “Labor of Love” blood drive on Friday, Sept. 3, at Vitalant Blood Services, 805. S. 28th Ave., Hattiesburg.

Donations towards the drive will be accepted between Aug. 30 and Sept. 3 at the Vitalant office.

Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in. Donors are encouraged to save time by registering for an appointment and updating their information in Vitalant’s online portal.

Did you know ... ?

Vitalant Blood Services of Hattiesburg

Blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, should eat two hours ahead of donation and drink plenty of water.

Valid photo identification with name and birth date is required to donate.

Donors between 16 and 17 years of age are required to have a permission form signed by their parents.

Donors should maintain eight weeks between donation periods.

Donors can pre-register by contacting the Hattiesburg Jaycees at hattiesbrugjaycees@gmail.com Attn: Blood Drive Committee for the link or by logging into the Vitalant portal and selecting the drive.

Did you know? Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood. Red blood cells can be used up to 42 days after donation, but platelets muse be used within five days. Vitalant Blood Services needs all blood types.

