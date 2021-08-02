HPD asks for help identifying laundromat burglary suspect
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for help in identifying an individual in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation.
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, a person broke into the Hub City Laundromat sometime overnight between July 31, 2021, and Aug. 1, 2021.
If anyone can identify the individual, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.
