HPD asks for help identifying laundromat burglary suspect

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for help in identifying an individual in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, a person broke into the Hub City Laundromat sometime overnight between July 31, 2021, and Aug. 1, 2021.

If anyone can identify the individual, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

