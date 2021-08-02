Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Florida accounts for nearly 1 in 5 US COVID cases

By CNN
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Nearly one in five new COVID cases in the U.S. last week came from just one state, Florida.

More than 110,000 new infections were reported in the Sunshine State last week.

That’s greater than 19% of the 577,000 cases reported in the entire country.

Texas was next highest, with 11.7% of overall cases, followed by California with 11.5%.

Of the five states reporting the highest proportion of new cases, only California has vaccinated more than half of its population.

The news comes after Florida Gov. Ron Desantis signed an executive order Friday forbidding schools from requiring masks.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Highway Patrol said a fatal accident took place near the intersection of U.S. 49...
Both drivers killed Friday in 2-vehicle crash
Fire gutted Nick’s Ice House on July 21.
Mann doing fundraiser for Nick’s Ice House
Mississippi Highway Patrol investigators are asking for the public's help in locating a black...
MHP asking for public’s help in hit-and-run incident
The driver attempted to flee the officer by turning into a nearby mall. The officer...
6-year-old girl, pregnant woman among 3 identified in fatal crash in Flowood
CDC data show vaccinated individuals can still contract the delta variant and spread the virus...
CDC confirms leaked data about delta variant

Latest News

The Jones County Coroner’s Office will be releasing the name of the deceased individual...
Police: Body found near interstate in Ellisville; no foul play suspected
Democratic power players try to lift candidates in OH 11 primary
Democratic power players try to lift candidates in OH 11 primary
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California speaks at a news conference on the...
McCarthy faces backlash over joke about hitting Pelosi with gavel
New CDC data compares Delta variant to chickenpox, Deaconess officials react
US employers ratchet up the pressure on the unvaccinated