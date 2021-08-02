Brewsky’s hosts fundraising concert for Nick’s Ice House relaunch

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - You can’t spell community without unity, and the City of Hattiesburg expressed that Sunday.

On July 21, Nick’s Ice House in Hattiesburg was gutted by a fire, forcing it to close shop.

Sunday, another Hub City bar, Brewsky’s, hosted a star-studded lineup of Pine Belt musicians, with the proceeds of the sow going to the relaunch of the ice house.

“We love Nick’s Ice House,” Brewsky’s manager Griffin Schrock said. “It’s a neighborhood bar that we love and its tragic what happened.

“When they first asked us to put the proceeds towards Nick’s Ice House, we jumped at it. It’s always good to help a neighboring bar.”

Kim Kolinsky, daughter of ice house founder, the late Nick Kolinsky, was at the show to be able to see the community come together in support of her father’s business.

“I am humbled by the support and the outpouring of the community,” Kolinsky said. “It is indescribable and my dad would be very humbled.”

Between the ticket and drink sales, Brewsky’s has helped Nick’s get a little closer to reopening.

“I just want to say to the Hattiesburg community, ‘Thank you for supporting Nick’s Ice House and my family and my dad,’” Kolinsky said. “He would cry with joy at the support and the love that has poured out (Sunday).”

