Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Brewsky’s hosts fundraising concert for Nick’s Ice House relaunch

By Will Polston
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - You can’t spell community without unity, and the City of Hattiesburg expressed that Sunday.

On July 21, Nick’s Ice House in Hattiesburg was gutted by a fire, forcing it to close shop.

Sunday, another Hub City bar, Brewsky’s, hosted a star-studded lineup of Pine Belt musicians, with the proceeds of the sow going to the relaunch of the ice house.

“We love Nick’s Ice House,” Brewsky’s manager Griffin Schrock said. “It’s a neighborhood bar that we love and its tragic what happened.

“When they first asked us to put the proceeds towards Nick’s Ice House, we jumped at it. It’s always good to help a neighboring bar.”

Kim Kolinsky, daughter of ice house founder, the late Nick Kolinsky, was at the show to be able to see the community come together in support of her father’s business.

“I am humbled by the support and the outpouring of the community,” Kolinsky said. “It is indescribable and my dad would be very humbled.”

Between the ticket and drink sales, Brewsky’s has helped Nick’s get a little closer to reopening.

“I just want to say to the Hattiesburg community, ‘Thank you for supporting Nick’s Ice House and my family and my dad,’” Kolinsky said. “He would cry with joy at the support and the love that has poured out (Sunday).”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Highway Patrol said a fatal accident took place near the intersection of U.S. 49...
Both drivers killed Friday in 2-vehicle crash
Romero Stovall (left) and Diamond Peyton (right)
Man beaten, robbed at gunpoint in Hattiesburg; 2 charged
According to Superintendent Steven Hampton, both high schools will be on a virtual schedule...
2 Lamar Co. high schools moving to virtual learning
James Williams (left) and Montez McDougle (right)
Man, teen charged with capital murder in deadly Laurel shooting
The driver attempted to flee the officer by turning into a nearby mall. The officer...
6-year-old girl, pregnant woman among 3 identified in fatal crash in Flowood

Latest News

Mississippi Highway Patrol investigators are asking for the public's help in locating a black...
MHP asking for public’s help in hit-and-run incident
Oak Grove, Purvis high schools will be empty for two weeks, as students stay home for virtual...
Oak Grove, Purvis students to spend 2 weeks at home
10pm Headlines 08/01/2021
10pm Headlines 08/01/2021
15u Mississippi Outlaws place 9th in Dixie Girls Softball World Series.
Pine Belt team became 1st to represent Mississippi at Dixie Girls Softball World Series