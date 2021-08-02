Win Stuff
Audit finds 5% of Medicaid recipients in Miss. should be ineligible

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An audit of federal money by Mississippi State Auditor Shad White revealed some people receiving Medicaid who were ineligible.

The audit sampled 180 Medicaid beneficiaries in the state and revealed that about five percent were ineligible because of their high income on their tax return.

Medicaid makes up 49 percent of federal funds spent by the state.

“I want to thank the team of auditors who worked this year on the Single Audit,” added White. “With every finding, they are putting their licenses on the line. They do so to make our state better and out of fidelity to the taxpayers.”

The study was done because the Division of Medicaid does not have legal authority to compare state income tax returns with the income claimed by Medicaid applicants.

White said the state is potentially handing out millions of dollars in Medicaid money to ineligible people.

Click here to read the full report.

