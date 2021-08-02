Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

3rd annual Duck Derby set to sail on Saturday

You can adopt your own duck at the Petal Excel By 5 website.
You can adopt your own duck at the Petal Excel By 5 website.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Rubber duckies are known for making bath time lots of fun, but this Saturday, a flock of rubber ducks will overrun the Grand Paradise Water Park for the third annual Duck Derby.

One of the biggest fundraisers of the year by Excel By 5, the Duck Derby is set to kick-off for the third time.

In previous years, the ducks dashed down the Leaf River, but it has been moved to the water park due to high water levels.

“The money that we raise goes exclusively to a project we are working on, the infant-toddler playground, which will be located at Hinton Park,” stated Excel By 5 member Nadine Coleman.

You can adopt ducks of your own for the race if you would like a shot at the grand prizes.

“It is $10 to adopt a duck, and if your duck gets first place, you will win $2000, second will get $1000 and third will receive $500,” said Excel By 5 member Valerie Wilson.

You can adopt your own duck at the Petal Excel By 5 website.

You also do not have to be present at the race to claim your winning duck.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Highway Patrol said a fatal accident took place near the intersection of U.S. 49...
Both drivers killed Friday in 2-vehicle crash
James Williams (left) and Montez McDougle (right)
Laurel murder victim identified
The Jones County Coroner’s Office will be releasing the name of the deceased individual...
Police: Body found near interstate in Ellisville; no foul play suspected
Mississippi Highway Patrol investigators are asking for the public's help in locating a black...
MHP asking for public’s help in hit-and-run incident
Shad White
Audit finds 5% of Medicaid recipients in Miss. should be ineligible

Latest News

The district leaders will re-evaluate the numbers at the end of the two weeks to decide if they...
Lamar County School District speak out in midst of COVID outbreak
CDC data show vaccinated individuals can still contract the delta variant and spread the virus...
CDC confirms leaked data about delta variant
The district spent $70,000 for supplies needed by students.
Wayne County School District provides students with all necessary school supplies
.
Wayne County School District provides students with all necessary school supplies