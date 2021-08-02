3rd annual Duck Derby set to sail on Saturday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Rubber duckies are known for making bath time lots of fun, but this Saturday, a flock of rubber ducks will overrun the Grand Paradise Water Park for the third annual Duck Derby.

One of the biggest fundraisers of the year by Excel By 5, the Duck Derby is set to kick-off for the third time.

In previous years, the ducks dashed down the Leaf River, but it has been moved to the water park due to high water levels.

“The money that we raise goes exclusively to a project we are working on, the infant-toddler playground, which will be located at Hinton Park,” stated Excel By 5 member Nadine Coleman.

You can adopt ducks of your own for the race if you would like a shot at the grand prizes.

“It is $10 to adopt a duck, and if your duck gets first place, you will win $2000, second will get $1000 and third will receive $500,” said Excel By 5 member Valerie Wilson.

You can adopt your own duck at the Petal Excel By 5 website.

You also do not have to be present at the race to claim your winning duck.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.