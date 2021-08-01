Veterans receive Quilts of Valor at Shelby ceremony

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Twenty Pine Belt veterans were honored at a special ceremony at Camp Shelby Saturday.

They were the guests of honor at an event hosted by the Pine Belt Quilt Guild of the Quilts of Valor Foundation.

That group presents homemade quilts to veterans of all ages, from all branches of the armed forces.

Each veteran Saturday received a quilt and a certificate recognizing them for their service.

“We quilt to honor and comfort our veterans that have been touched by war,” said Anne Kelley, Mississippi state coordinator of the Quilts of Valor Foundation.

“We want to welcome them home, we want to thank them for their service, we want them to use these quilts, love these quilts and it’s just our honor to make these quilts for our veterans.”

Two of the veterans honored were Jim Green of Hattiesburg, a veteran of the United States Marines who served in Vietnam, and Wilfred Bridges of Ellisville, a veteran of the Army National Guard who is now a minister.

“I’ll cherish this until the day I die,” said Green. “And every time I look at it, I’ll think of all my buddies that were over there, Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines.”

About 30 quilters are affiliated with the Pine Belt Quilt Guild of Quilts of Valor.

“The quilt is magnificent,” Bridges said. “To have it and just to know it was for us to and to honor us because of what we did for our country.

“It’s wonderful, I thank God for (The Quilts of Valor Foundation).”

Kelley says her group is planning to present more quilts at a Veterans Day event in November.

To learn more about the organization, see the Mississippi Quilts of Valor page on Facebook or go to www.QOVF.org.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.