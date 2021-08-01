Rains expected to cool fevered Pine Belt _ some

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) – Let’s get into the forecast!

It’s been a hot (Sunday) for us here in the Pine Belt, with many facing heat indices of more than 100 degrees.

A day-long heat advisory will expire at 7 p.m.

We will get relief, however, with showers and thunderstorms impacting the Pine Belt as we move into Sunday evening.

Monday, we’ll be looking for a cold front to move through the area, bringing showers and thunderstorms to us. The chance of rain will be 60 percent, including the possibility of an isolated, strong thunderstorm.

Highs will be in the upper-80s, with lows dipping down to the low-70s.

Tuesday, we have a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday’s high temperature will be in the upper 80s, with lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday, the threat of storms lessens to 30 percent as temperatures rise back into the high 80s with lows in the low-70s.

The heat and humidity will be turned up a notch next weekend, with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the low-70s. Chance of a scattered shower/thunderstorm: 30 percent.

