Mann doing fundraiser for Nick’s Ice House

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – One of “Nick’s Boys” is tying the release of his latest collection of music to rebuilding the iconic ice house.

Hattiesburg artist Mark Mann is using a Saturday gig at Brewsky’s not only to unleash his new album, “Sad Dimension,” but to raise funds to help bring back a Hardy Street landmark.

Nick’s Ice House was gutted by a late-night fire on July 21. Bar owners have said they intend return the bar to the same site its been slinging the coldest beer ion two for the past 40 years.

Mann will be playing live at Brewsky’s, starting at 7 p.m. Sunday.

