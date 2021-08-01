Win Stuff
Hot weekend gives way to rainy, cooler start to week

By Branden Walker
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Saturday was very hot for us here in the Pine Belt, with many of us seeing heat indices above 100 degrees.

The majority of the Pine Belt was under an ‘excessive heat warning’ for most of Saturday. The warning was finally called at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The high for Saturday was 96 degrees with a low of 75 degrees. The chance of showers and thunderstorms for any of the viewing area Saturday was low.

Sunday has another hot day in store for us, with a high of 95 degrees and a heat index between 105 degrees and 115 degrees in some parts of the Pine Belt.

Another “heat advisory’ will be in place Sunday until 7 p.m.,. when low temperatures will dip to 75 degrees.

Our rain chances are at 40 percent for daylight showers and thunderstorms Sunday, with a few strong thunderstorms Sunday evening going into Sunday night.

Monday, rain chances increase to 60 percent as a cold front moves through the area, with both showers and thunderstorms impacting the Pine Belt.

Monday and Tuesday, you can expect highs between 89 degrees and 87 degrees with lows between 76 and 74 degrees.

Tuesday brings a 40 percent chance of rain, while Wednesday’s rain chances dip to 30 percent

Thursday will see highs creep back upwards, hitting 88 degrees before swooping to 70 degrees as the low.

As we move into next weekend, highs will be in the upper-80′s and low-90′s Thursday through Saturday, with lows in the low-70s.

Chance of rain next weekend: 30 percent.

Thank you for watching WDAM’s 7 First Alert Weather Team.

Stay hydrated out there!

