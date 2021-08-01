Win Stuff
Dixie Electric backs Jones firefighters with $2,500 donation

Dixie Electric Power Association General Manager Randy Smith (left) presents Jones County Fire...
Dixie Electric Power Association General Manager Randy Smith (left) presents Jones County Fire Council President Lee Garrick with $2.500 check as JCFC Fire Coordinator Kyle Brooks.(Jones County Fire Council)
By Tim Doherty
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
From Jones County Fire Council

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) – Training material. Thermal imaging cameras. Essential equipment.

Thanks to a $2,500 donation from the Dixie Electric Power Association, the Jones County Fire Council will be able to purchase those items and help upgrade the volunteer departments that protect the county.

Fire Council President Lee Garrick said the donation “will help provide the training and equipment our firefighters need to be safe while they are helping others.

“It couldn’t be more appreciated.”

Dixie Electric Power Association recently partnered with CoBank in the Sharing Success Program, which allows cooperatives to apply for grants, matching the contribution of their customers to charitable organizations.

