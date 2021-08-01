Covington County Hospital to resume drive-through testing on weekends
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) _ Covington County Hospital has brought back weekend drive-through testing.
According to the hospital’s Facebook site, residents can be tested from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays at the hospital’s Express Care Drive-Thru.
Residents are asked to wear masks if driving through to be tested for COVID-19.
