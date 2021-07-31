William Carey University opens new Health Sciences building

Win Stuff
By Mia Monet
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University cut the ribbon to its new College of Health Sciences department building Friday morning.

WCU President Tommy King spoke about the brand new 67,000-square-foot building for the William K. Ray College of Health Sciences, and how it will impact the surrounding communities.

“We’re very excited. This is another step in the growth of William Carey, to serve, not only Hattiesburg, but the surrounding community, and this is a state-of-the-art building,” said King.

“We have so many things that are realistic for our students to practice with, in these days of covid, as much as we can do that we will,” said Dr. Janet Williams, dean of the College of Health Sciences.

Williams says the new equipment is going to make a big difference for the nursing students.

“The more nurses we can put out there, the better off health care is for our area,” Williams said. “So it’s very important to us that we can take in even more students.”

King agrees with Williams, especially after the college’s recent years of record-breaking enrollment.

“We’re looking at some new programs to bring into existence, but for now it will just allow room for growth, and that will allow additional room for the medical school to expand,” said King.

King also says he’s thankful the building was able to finish so quickly because the groundbreaking was in February 2020.

