6-year-old girl, pregnant woman among 3 identified in fatal crash in Flowood

The driver attempted to flee the officer by turning into a nearby mall. The officer discontinued following the vehicle after it entered back onto Lakeland Drive going the wrong way.(Live 5 News)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities have identified the people involved in a fatal crash in Flowood.

A Flowood police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for careless driving on Lakeland Drive near Lakeland Commons.

The driver, Micheal Donyell Watson, 34, attempted to flee the officer by turning into a nearby mall. The officer discontinued following the vehicle after it entered back onto Lakeland Drive, going the wrong way.

A short time later, the officer discovered the vehicle was involved in an accident with an oncoming vehicle.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and discovered three individuals deceased.

The passengers of the vehicle traveling in the wrong direction included 33-year-old Shanarne Tonshenie Williams, who was three months pregnant, and her 6-year-old daughter.

The driver of the victim’s vehicle has been identified as 62-year-old Paula J. Prem.

Micheal Watson was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

This incident is still under investigation with assistance from the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

