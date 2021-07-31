Player of the Pine Belt: Lumberton QB Rodney Parker

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - When last we saw Rodney Parker this past December, he was celebrating with his Lumberton High School teammates shortly after throwing the 42-yard touchdown pass that gave the Panthers the 2020 Class 1A state football championship.

The title closed the book on the Robert Henry Era in Lumberton, as the prolific running back etched his name as one of the most prolific and decorated running backs in school history.

It also marked the finale of one of the school’s most successful coaches, Zach Jones, who departed for Magee High School after winning his first state title in six seasons with the Panthers.

Jones went 65-19 at his alma mater, as the Panthers won five Region 4-1A crowns and three South State titles.

So, with a new coach at the helm, former Lumberton player and long-time assistant Jonathan Ladner, what can one of the most faithful communities in the Pine Belt expect in the next phase of Lumberton football?

“We’re going to have fun,” said Parker, one of seven seniors who be starting for at least the third consecutive season. “We’re going to bring love, energy and positivity, and we’re going to do what we’ve got to do to get done what needs to be done.”

Parker returns as the Panthers leading rusher, after running for 652 yards and seven touchdowns.

Parker wasn’t asked to throw a ton, but when he did, he was fairly accurate, completing 62.5 percent of his passes for 591 yards and four touchdowns with an interception.

Ladner, who was a fellow assistant with Jones for four years before spending the next six as his defensive coordinator, said having Parker in the fold was a blessing as a first-year coach.

“Any time you can say you have your starting quarterback back and he’s been a warrior for years on both offense and defense, that’s special,” Ladner said. “It’ special when you have a guy like that, where you can say, ‘Hey, let’s go. Lead them. You know what to do. Let’s go get it.’”

The 5-foot-9, 180-pound Parker had a productive season, but both he and Lsdner said they know the situation has changed this season.

“Last year, I’m not saying he was overshadowed, but everybody was trying to stop Robert Henry and K’nylan Williams and Travon Jessie,” Ladner said. “So, Rodney hurt a lot of teams the past couple of years.

“This year, he’s going to be the guy in the limelight, the guy people key on. But he’s accepted that challenge.”

A revised region also will add a challenge, with Bay Springs and Taylorsville high schools dropping down from Class 2A and joining the mix with traditional postseason participants, Resurrection Catholic and Stringer high schools.

Parker, who will pull double duty at strong safety, said the Panthers will be ready.

“One thing I learned is that everything matters,” Parker said. “Even if you’re not getting the ball, you just have to roll with the play and make everything count, every detail.

“I want the ball. That what we live by. We want the ball. On defense, get the ball back for the offense and let them put points on the board. That’s what it’s all about.”

