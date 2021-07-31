Perry County and Richton school district preparing to return

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Both Perry County and the Richton school districts are set to open up in the next 10 days.

PCSD will begin classes on Aug. 9, 2021, and RSD on Aug. 6.

Both school districts are in agreement on the number one concern going forward with this school year: Student safety.

“We are definitely going to encourage vaccinations for COVID for those who are eligible to take it,” stated Perry County School District Superintendent Scott Dearman.

“We are aware of the fear that COVID could come back again, and if it does, we are prepared for that as well,” said Richton Superintendent Clay Anglin.

Both school districts will be offering free lunches to students, thanks to federal funding from the United States Department of Agriculture.

Curriculum options have been added at Perry Central High School this year, with the addition of a new choir class and the reinstatement of driver’s education.

“We have a wide variety of multi-talented individuals in our schools and giving them the opportunity to have a platform to display their gifts and talents is going to be great,” stated PCSD Assistant Superintendent Jasmine Smith. “It’s going to be phenomenal. We are excited to be able to offer those things to our students.”

Perry Central High School is also working to make its cafeteria completely powered by solar energy.

Anglin said he is excited to welcome some new teachers to the staff of Richton School District but says they are extremely grateful to have little turnover with teachers.

Both school districts are geared up and ready to get the 2021 academic year off right.

“Lile every year, you’re just excited to see kids back on campus,” stated Anglin.

