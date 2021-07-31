Molina Healthcare hosts COVID vaccine and backpack giveaway

BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of Sweet Home Baptist Church in Beaumont had been talking about trying to reach into their community and provide aid as another school year loomed amid a resurgence of COVID-19.

And that’s when Molina Healthcare stepped in to lend the small-town congregation a helping hand.

Under the shade of a tent pitched on church grounds Saturday, Molina provided free backpacks with school supplies and COVID vaccines to the residents of Beaumont.

“This is something we have been speaking to at the church, saying we need to do this,” said Willie Irby, chairman of the Deacon Board. “To see as many people as we did (Saturday), I am surprised and thankful.”

The schedule for Molina Healthcare's Backpack and Vaccination sites. (WDAM)

Volunteer Renita Lawrence said the arrangement worked out well for the locals.

“Some of the people here may not have adequate transportation to travel into Hattiesburg or other larger areas, so when things like this pop up in their communities, they can come in, get someone to bring them and some of them are close enough to where they can walk,”Lawrence said. “It’s very important we can have these community relationships with other organizations.”

if you are interested in setting up a backpack-and-vaccination site at your business with Molina Healthcare, contact Senior Quality Director Barbara McGilvery at (601) 874-4280.

