Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Ledecky wins 2nd Tokyo gold in 800m free

Katie Ledecky, of the United States, reacts after winning the women's 1500-meters freestyle...
Katie Ledecky, of the United States, reacts after winning the women's 1500-meters freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)(Matthias Schrader | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Katie Ledecky has closed out her Tokyo Olympics with another gold medal.

Ledecky became the first female swimmer to capture six individual gold medals in her career with a victory in the 800-meter freestyle.

Ledecky led all the way in a race she hasn’t lost since 2010. But she was pushed hard by Australian rival Ariarne Titmus, who claimed the silver in 8:13.83.

The bronze went to Italy’s Simona Quadarella in 8:18.35.

Ledecky finished the Tokyo Games with two golds, two silvers and a fifth-place finish in the 200 free. She lost her first two individual matchups with Titmus, but finally beat her in the 800.

Caption

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting was reported on North 17th Avenue just before 8 a.m.
1 dead, 2 in custody after shooting in Laurel
According to Superintendent Steven Hampton, both high schools will be on a virtual schedule...
2 Lamar Co. high schools moving to virtual learning
James Williams (left) and Montez McDougle (right)
Man, teen charged with capital murder in deadly Laurel shooting
Romero Stovall (left) and Diamond Peyton (right)
Man beaten, robbed at gunpoint in Hattiesburg; 2 charged
On Thursday, 24-year-old Emmett J. Bennett was charged with involuntary manslaughter and...
FBI: Civilian charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal accident at Keesler AFB

Latest News

Welcome signs are placed throughout Laurel for teams taking part in the 2021 Dixie Youth World...
Dixie Youth Series boosts Pine Belt economy
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Minnesota man charged with beheading girlfriend
Money raised will help purchase active shooter kits for school officers.
Columbia PD holds fundraiser event for school resource officers
.
Columbia PD holds fundraiser event for school resource officers