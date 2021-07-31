Win Stuff
Dixie Youth Series boosts Pine Belt economy

By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Dixie Youth World Series is well underway in Laurel and it’s bringing in lots of athletes, family members and other fans.

About 20,000 people are expected to come to the area for the series over the next two weeks.

96 teams from 11 states are taking part.

Laurel tourism developers say the visitors will need places to stay, food to eat and gas for their vehicles.

They’re excited about all the new folks in town.

“12 kids per team, plus three or four coaches, plus parents and grandparents, so we’re expecting almost 10,000 people each week to come, not only to Laurel, but they’re staying everywhere,” said George Bassi, chairman of the Laurel-Jones County Tourism Committee. “Hotels in Hattiesburg are full. There are teams even staying in Meridian for this tournament, so the economic impact is pretty incredible.”

The series wraps up on Aug. 12.

