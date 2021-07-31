Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Columbia PD holds fundraiser event for school resource officers

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department held a hamburger plate fundraiser to benefit school resource officers in supplying them with special turnout gear.

There is a total of four school resource officers who work for the police department.

Each of the four city schools in the area; Columbia High School, Jefferson Middle School, Columbia Elementary School, and the Columbia Primary School, has a full-time resource officer assigned to them.

Chief Michael Kelly said that the residents of Columbia have always been supportive of not only their schools but also the police department.

“Unfortunately, we live in a time when violence happens on school campuses, that’s where we’re at now. We want to be able to give our school resource officers what we call active shooter kits.” Chief Kelly said. “It’ll be a vest that will have plates in it that’s strong enough to stop a rifle round, and a helmet and medical tourniquets and such as that.”

The hamburgers patties and other items were donated by Crossroads Grill in Columbia, and staff from the restaurant also did the grilling for the event.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting was reported on North 17th Avenue just before 8 a.m.
1 dead, 2 in custody after shooting in Laurel
According to Superintendent Steven Hampton, both high schools will be on a virtual schedule...
2 Lamar Co. high schools moving to virtual learning
James Williams (left) and Montez McDougle (right)
Man, teen charged with capital murder in deadly Laurel shooting
Romero Stovall (left) and Diamond Peyton (right)
Man beaten, robbed at gunpoint in Hattiesburg; 2 charged
On Thursday, 24-year-old Emmett J. Bennett was charged with involuntary manslaughter and...
FBI: Civilian charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal accident at Keesler AFB

Latest News

.
Columbia PD holds fundraiser event for school resource officers
Dean of the College of Health Sciences Dr. Janet Williams says the new equipment is going to...
William Carey University opens new Health Sciences building
Both Richton and Perry County School Districts prepped for school to start.
Perry County and Richton school district preparing to return
The wienermobile delivered meals across Hattiesburg.
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile delivers ‘Meals on Wheels’ in Hattiesburg