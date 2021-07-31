Columbia PD holds fundraiser event for school resource officers

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department held a hamburger plate fundraiser to benefit school resource officers in supplying them with special turnout gear.

There is a total of four school resource officers who work for the police department.

Each of the four city schools in the area; Columbia High School, Jefferson Middle School, Columbia Elementary School, and the Columbia Primary School, has a full-time resource officer assigned to them.

Chief Michael Kelly said that the residents of Columbia have always been supportive of not only their schools but also the police department.

“Unfortunately, we live in a time when violence happens on school campuses, that’s where we’re at now. We want to be able to give our school resource officers what we call active shooter kits.” Chief Kelly said. “It’ll be a vest that will have plates in it that’s strong enough to stop a rifle round, and a helmet and medical tourniquets and such as that.”

The hamburgers patties and other items were donated by Crossroads Grill in Columbia, and staff from the restaurant also did the grilling for the event.

