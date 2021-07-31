Win Stuff
Both drivers killed Friday in 2-vehicle crash

Mississippi Highway Patrol said a fatal accident took place near the intersection of U.S. 49...
Mississippi Highway Patrol said a fatal accident took place near the intersection of U.S. 49 and Walter Lott Road Friday evening.(WTOK)
By Tim Doherty
Jul. 31, 2021
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) – Two 20-year-olds died Friday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Covington County.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a preliminary investigation revealed that a Toyota Corolla driven by 24-year Kinsey Williamson of Taylorsville was attempting to cross U.S. 49 about 6:15 p.m. Friday.

A Yamaha motorcycle driven by 23-year-old Jeremy Riels of Seminary was traveling north on U.S. 49 and collided into the driver’s door of the Corolla near

Both drivers were killed, MHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

