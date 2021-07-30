Wayne County School District plans traditional opening for fall semester

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Students in the Wayne County School District will start classes traditionally on Aug. 6 allowing the option for both staff and students to wear face masks.

School administrators say they are keeping a close eye on the rise of COVID-19 cases in the county and could adjust the policy if needed.

Superintendent Tommy Branch said they will be encouraging those who ride buses to wear masks but other than that, they are expecting a great school year.

“We ask that they wear a mask on the bus because they are a little closer but again, it’s optional,” said Branch. “We have a lot of people that are vaccinated and a lot that is not but either way we’re going to have optional masks this year. School buses will run as normal and on schedule as much as possible.”

Cleaning and disinfecting at the schools will continue daily.

Meals will be offered in the cafeterias as usual, including breakfast and lunch.

Parents who haven’t registered their kids yet are asked to do so as soon as possible.

To register, parents can go online to the school’s website or can be made in-person.

For more information, you are asked to call the school’s office where your child attends.

