Tim’s Two Cents: Sumrall football coach Shannon White

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with Sumrall High School football coach Shannon White.

White will be entering his 11th season with the Bobcats and 36th season in high school football overall.

In addition to Sumrall (44-72 record, 10 years), White spent three years at North Forrest High School (26-12, three years) and nine at Taylorsville High School (88-30, nine seasons).

In his head coaching debut, White went 0-10 at West Lauderdale High School in 1989. It was his lone season as head coach with the Black Knights.

White talks about his early coaching days as an assistant, transition to the top job and the outlook for Sumrall football this season.

