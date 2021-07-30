SCRMC takes over medical care for county inmates

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel is now the primary care facility for inmates in the Jones County Jail.

Sheriff Joe Berlin presented a request to the board of supervisors earlier this year to allow the hospital to take over the medical care for those who are incarcerated at both the juvenile and adult detention centers.

The move is expected to save thousands of dollars for the county by not having to hire additional medical staff and it also reduces certain liabilities for the department.

“It’s called Telehealth, it’s an iPad and you dial into it. They can talk directly to the nurse practitioner in the emergency room. The nurse practitioner or the doctor can then determine whether or not to take them to the hospital,” Berlin said.

The hospital took over the service from the county in July and will begin billing the county every month.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.