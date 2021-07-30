Petal Children’s Task Force serving hundreds of families during pandemic

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Due to COVID-19, the Petal Children’s Task Force is serving more families in the area than it has in the past.

“We have people who either been exposed to COVID, they’re off, they can’t work or they’ve lost their job,” said Demaris Lee, Executive Director of the Petal Children’s Task Force.

Lee says the organization currently serves around 400 families.

“Our food budget is so high you know, to buying food, and food is just going up,” Lee said. “So, we are in need of money all the time to purchase food.”

To help, Walmart in Petal recently presented the task force with a donation.

“We can buy food with that grant,” Lee said. “We also received another grant from the Mississippi Cares, and that’s through the greater Pine Belt.”

In addition to donations, Lee says she’s also grateful for volunteers.

“We’ve got volunteers that drive to Greene County to pick up eggs for us,” Lee said. “We’ve got volunteers that go to Walmart, go to Corner Market. Little Caesars gives us all their leftover pizzas from the night before.”

While the community has been extremely helpful, Lee says many of their shelves are still empty.

“Times are getting tough,” Lee said. “So, we are trying to utilize the money that we got by stocking up on some food now. It’s not easy, but we watch every penny we spend. We try to get the best deal that we can get.”

Regardless of the challenges, she says they will continue to serve others.

“I want to thank everyone that does support us because without the donations, we could not exist,” Lee said.

To make a donation or to learn more about the Petal Children’s Task Force, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.