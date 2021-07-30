Oscar Mayer Wienermobile delivers ‘Meals on Wheels’ in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteers from Christian Services took off from their downtown Hattiesburg offices in style to deliver “Meals on Wheels” in the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

“We’re super excited and we just got a call saying they would love to come about, see what we do and deliver meals on wheels with us, and it was just such a blessing and opportunity to remind people of all the folks that are on our ‘Meals on Wheels’ routes. We just think this is going to brighten their day more,” said Christian Services Executive Director Maggie West.

The truck sure did surprise people along the route.

Recipients laughed and pointed at the truck as it pulled up. Some even burst into the ‘Oscar Mayer Wiener” song when they saw it.

“I appreciate Christian Services. They have been so wonderful to me and I know many others and I just can’t say enough about them,” said one resident. “But I sure do appreciate them. Everyone is so nice. And I appreciate y’all coming and I’m loving seeing the Oscar Mayer wiener truck.”

Christian Services volunteers work throughout the year to feed folks and they say it was nice to add a little fun to the menu today.

“Every day our volunteers are out there bringing them a plate and love and prayer, but I mean today is just going to be super fun and super exciting and just a reminder that we serve over 6,000 meals a month to ‘Meals on Wheels’ participants who are in their homes, who can’t cook for themselves or don’t, you know, have necessarily a whole lot of support. So what a great opportunity for them to have fun today and just remember how blessed and loved they are,” West said.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be at the Hattiesburg Zoo on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information and to see if you qualify for Christian Service’s “Meals on Wheels,” call (601) 582-LOVE (5683).

