Nearly all of Mississippi has a high COVID transmission rate, CDC data shows

(KSLA)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than half of America has a high rate of COVID-19 transmission, and that includes nearly all of Mississippi.

County-by-county Center for Disease Control data shows all but three counties in the Magnolia State with high rates. Panola and Yalobusha counties are considered “substantial” while Sharkey County is moderate.

CDC data shows COVID transmission rates
CDC data shows COVID transmission rates(WLBT)

A high rate is where there are more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people over a seven day period and where 10% of tests are positive.

Substantial is between 50 and 99 cases per 100,000 people and 8-9.9% positives.

Moderate is between 10 and 49 cases per 100,000 and 5-7.9% positives.

Low is between 0 and 9.9 new cases per 100,000 and 0 to 4.9% positives.

Less than 8% of U.S. counties fall under the low category, including none in Mississippi.

Experts agree the Delta variant is to blame for the spike in COVID transmission.

New evidence shows the delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox and may be more dangerous than other versions.

Experts recommend wearing masks indoors, even if vaccinated, within virus hotspots. While vaccines are highly effective against serious illness and death, the contagious nature of the variant means vaccinated individuals may still be transmitting the virus to others.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

