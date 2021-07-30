MSDH: More than 1,600 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Friday that more than 1,600 new COVID-19 cases had been reported.

MSDH said Friday that 1,643 new coronavirus cases had been reported, along with 10 new deaths across the state.

Six deaths were reported between July 28 and July 29. Another four deaths were discovered, including one in Covington County, during a search of death certificates between July 18 and July 21.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 343,505 and 7,543, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 36,990 COVID-19 cases and 711 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 2,934 cases, 84 deaths

Forrest: 8,723 cases, 159 deaths

Jasper: 2,306 cases, 48 deaths

Jones: 9,047 cases, 169 deaths

Lamar: 7,029 cases, 89 deaths

Marion: 2,841 cases, 81 deaths

Perry: 1,335 cases, 38 deaths

Wayne: 2,775 cases, 43 deaths

MSDH also reported 317,559 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to MSDH, 2,169,989 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,030,704 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

To date, 3,010.386 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

