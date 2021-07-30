Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Man, teen charged with capital murder in deadly Laurel shooting

James Williams (left) and Montez McDougle (right)
James Williams (left) and Montez McDougle (right)(Source: Jones County Jail)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Two suspects, including a teenager, have been charged with capital murder after a deadly shooting in Laurel.

Montez McDougle, 13, and James Williams, 21, were denied bond during their initial court appearances Friday. Both are charged with capital murder and armed robbery.

Laurel police identified the victim as 44-year-old Michael Tomario Pruitt.

McDougle and Williams are accused of shooting a person on North 17th Avenue before taking their vehicle around 8 a.m.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Police Chief Tommy Cox said.

The victim’s vehicle was found about an hour and a half later near the intersection of Pine and Ash streets.

One of the suspects was arrested near Central Avenue around 9:45 a.m., and the second was arrested on East Oak Street about 25 minutes later.

McDougle and Williams are being held at the Jones County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting was reported on North 17th Avenue just before 8 a.m.
1 dead, 2 in custody after shooting in Laurel
On Thursday, 24-year-old Emmett J. Bennett was charged with involuntary manslaughter and...
FBI: Civilian charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal accident at Keesler AFB
Cindy Hyde-Smith
Wicker, Hyde-Smith among more than 200 lawmakers urging SCOTUS to uphold Mississippi abortion ban
If anyone has information on Smith’s location, contact CPD at (601) 736-8225, or dial 911.
Columbia police asking for help locating missing woman
Hospital will limit visitors to 2 per patient.
Rise in COVID-19 cases prompts FGH officials to implement new policies

Latest News

Daniel Germenis, the Keesler Airman who lost his life this week was a newlywed. He and his...
Airman killed at Keesler Air Force Base married just one month ago
The vote will take place on Thursday, Aug. 5. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Last day for absentee voting for Petal special election Saturday
The City of Hattiesburg is expected to move ahead with plans to replace fire station No. 2....
Panel reverses FEMA, rules in favor of Hattiesburg fire station rebuild
According to Superintendent Steven Hampton, both high schools will be on a virtual schedule...
2 Lamar Co. high schools moving to virtual learning