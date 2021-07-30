Man, teen charged with capital murder in deadly Laurel shooting

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Two suspects, including a teenager, have been charged with capital murder after a deadly shooting in Laurel.

Montez McDougle, 13, and James Williams, 21, were denied bond during their initial court appearances Friday. Both are charged with capital murder and armed robbery.

Laurel police identified the victim as 44-year-old Michael Tomario Pruitt.

McDougle and Williams are accused of shooting a person on North 17th Avenue before taking their vehicle around 8 a.m.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Police Chief Tommy Cox said.

The victim’s vehicle was found about an hour and a half later near the intersection of Pine and Ash streets.

One of the suspects was arrested near Central Avenue around 9:45 a.m., and the second was arrested on East Oak Street about 25 minutes later.

McDougle and Williams are being held at the Jones County Jail.

