Man beaten, robbed at gunpoint in Hattiesburg; 2 charged

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man and woman are facing charges for allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint Thursday, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.

Police said Romero Stovall, 20, and Diamond Peyton, 18, are accused of beating and robbing the man on Dearborne Street just after noon.

The 33-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and later released.

Stovall and Peyton were arrested at the scene. Both are facing charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault.

