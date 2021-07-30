Win Stuff
Last day for absentee voting for Petal special election Saturday

The vote will take place on Thursday, Aug. 5. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Saturday will be the final day for absentee voting for the Petal special election on a tax referendum.

The Petal Board of Alderman decided to put a proposed 3% restaurant sales tax increase to a public vote during a special meeting on Monday, July 19.

Absentee ballots are available at Petal City Hall until 12 p.m. Saturday.

If you have questions about voting precincts in Petal, call Petal City Hall at (601) 545-1776.

