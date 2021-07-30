Former Oxford police officer accepts plea deal

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WMC) - Former Oxford police officer Matthew Kinne appeared before a judge on Friday afternoon in New Albany for a plea hearing in the murder of Dominique Clayton.

Kinne accepted a plea deal on a capital murder charge and will serve a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole.

In 2019, Clayton was reportedly found dead in the bed of her home by her 8-year-old son with a bullet wound in the back of her head. Kinne is said to have broken into her home and shot her in her sleep.

Kinne was indicted on a capital murder charge in August of 2019, where he plead not guilty during an arraignment. The family of Clayton has been waiting for justice for over two years.

Kinne was fired from Oxford Police Department and the family of Clayton suggests they were involved in a relationship for about a year.

Dozens of Clayton’s family and friends were at the Union County Courthouse Friday in support of their lost loved one and wearing shirts saying Rest In Peace.

Clayton’s family says they hoped for the death penalty in this case, but are pleased knowing he will spend the rest of his life in prison.

″This is her son, she got four kids...they can never see their mom. His kids can always go see him. He can watch them grow up, she can’t,” said Clayton’s first cousin, Reggie.

Action News 5′s cameras were there as Kinne left the Union County courthouse following his guilty plea.

Kinne’s attorney, Tony Farese, called the tragedy a crime of passion.

″We’re in a scenario where we’ve got a police officer who is involved in an adulterous affair. In the climate of George Floyd and police misconduct -- a jury very well could have convicted him and sentenced him to death, so as shallow as this may sound to some people, he saved his life,” Farese said.

Meanwhile, the family says they can breathe a little easier following this guilty plea.

The family also says they plan to file a civil rights lawsuit against the City of Oxford and Matthew Kinne.

