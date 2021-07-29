West Jasper School District makes changes ahead of school year

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - The new superintendent for West Jasper School District, Dr. Kenitra Ezi, says she’s been very busy since her first day a month ago.

Ezi has been building a team to help her get things in order for the school year as she’s already added three key leadership positions at the school and district levels.

“We have incorporated an instructional facilitator for our Stringer campus as well as an instructional facilitator for the Bay Springs campus, and we’ve been able to bring back a familiar face to serve in the capacity of curriculum/professional development coordinator and she has hit the ground running and so excited,” says Ezi.

The familiar face is none other than Dr. Kesia Pope, former principal of Bay Springs High School.

Under her leadership, the graduating class of 2020 raised more than $7 million in scholarships. However, she took another position in education on the Mississippi Coast shortly after the class of 2020 graduated.

Now, Pope’s back, and this time, she’s making decisions for the whole district.

“It’s definitely a plus to return to a place where I have had so much success,” Pope says. “The students and the community were very on board with the idea of bringing Bay Springs back to this fantabulous level and making certain that students were committed to their commitment, college and career. So the fact that I know the team players, they know me, we’re just ready to get on board to support Dr.Ezi and make West Jasper all that it can be.”

To do that, Ezi has started working on building a better way to communicate with the community by creating a better digital footprint for the district.

“I know that social media is the method by which most people communicate these days, and we want to get on that bandwagon,” says Ezi. “We’re also revamping our district website so that we’re able to keep people current and up-to-date.”

Ezi has also been working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine how the district should continue to react to COVID-19.

“For the safety of our students and our staff to, for these next couple of weeks into the school year, to just wear a mask, and my school board and I will closely monitor the CDC guidance,” says Ezi.

If you would like to meet Dr. Ezi and ask her more questions in person, she will be holding a meet and greet Thursday, July 28, in the Bay Springs High School gym from 5 to 7 p.m.

